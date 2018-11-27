Davis recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) across 64 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Davis once again led the Broncos in tackles Sunday, bringing his season-total to 82 (59 solo). The Broncos defense is continuing to improve during this winning streak and Davis has been an anchor at linebacker during it. He'll look to keep up the high level of play in Cincinnati on Sunday.

