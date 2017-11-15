Davis (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Davis left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and didn't return, but it seems that was just a precautionary measure. Although Davis hasn't been playing full snap counts this season, he still has showed some impressive performances, with 38 tackles (24 solo) in his last five contests.

