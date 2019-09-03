Davis (calf) "has a chance" to play Monday against the Raiders, according to head coach Vic Fangio.

Davis spent Monday's practice working with trainers on the sidelines after going through team warmups. Linebacker Joseph Jones (tricep) is also not practicing in full yet, which could leave the Broncos slightly shorthanded at linebacker for the season opener. Look for more updates when their official injury report is released later in the week.

