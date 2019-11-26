Play

Davis finished Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo with 13 tackles.

Davis has now finished with double-digit tackle totals in three consecutive games and four times overall this season. He's on pace to flirt with his career high in tackles, 114 in 2018. Davis has been a key cog and signal caller on a top-10 defense, but probably doesn't have quite the value of teammate Alexander Johnson, who is used more as a blitzer. Next up is a Sunday matchup against the Chargers, against whom Davis racked up seven tackles in Week 5.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories