Davis finished the 2019 campaign with 134 total tackles and a pass defensed.

There was some question as to what Davis' role would be in 2019 given a nagging offseason calf injury and head coach Vic Fangio's historic preference for rangier inside linebackers. He quickly cast aside doubts, finishing the season with a career-high 134 tackles -- eighth best in the league -- despite missing the first two games of the season. He racked up eight games with double-digit tackles, including a six-game streak that spanned from Week 9 through Week 15. Don't be surprised if the Broncos look at middle linebackers in the draft as Davis enters a contract year and still isn't at his best in space, but it'd be hard to imagine the Broncos finding an upgrade over the middle in 2020.

