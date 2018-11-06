Broncos' Todd Davis: Leads team with 10 tackles
Davis recorded 10 tackles (nine solo), including a tackle for loss during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Texans.
Davis' -- whose 10 tackles matched a season high -- took advantage of the fact that Houston utilized its rushing game 33 times. The fifth-year linebacker has 67 tackles on the season, including 26 over his past three contests.
