Davis (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns.

Initial fears that Davis may have suffered a serious injury Week 8 against the Colts proved inconsequential as the 27-year-old returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday and fully on Friday. He has logged at least six tackles in five straight games.

