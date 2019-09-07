Davis (calf) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Davis missed Thursday's practice as well. The 27-year-old has Saturday's session to get some work in, but for now his status for Monday's contest should obviously be considered questionable at best. Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reported that Davis didn't suffer a setback in his recovery from the calf injury he sustained July 18. If Davis can't suit up, Alexander Johnson and Corey Nelson seem like candidates to see more work at inside linebacker.

