Davis (ankle) was sidelined at Thursday's practice, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.

Davis logged an impressive 10 tackles on just 28 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but also came out of the contest with a sprained ankle. His status for Week 8 is seemingly up in the air at this point, but Zaire Anderson and Jerrol Garcia-Williams figure to be in line for extra snaps should the 25-year-old ultimately be ruled out.