Broncos' Todd Davis: Misses practice
Davis (ankle) was sidelined at Thursday's practice, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.
Davis logged an impressive 10 tackles on just 28 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but also came out of the contest with a sprained ankle. His status for Week 8 is seemingly up in the air at this point, but Zaire Anderson and Jerrol Garcia-Williams figure to be in line for extra snaps should the 25-year-old ultimately be ruled out.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...