Davis, who took a hard hit to his sternum during Wednesday's practice, is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

The extent of Davis' injury isn't clear at this point, but the linebacker's ability to go through some sort of pre-game drills Saturday suggests he isn't dealing with anything major. In Davis' absence, Zaire Anderson should open the game with the first-team defense.