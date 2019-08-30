Davis (calf) expects to play in the regular season opener against the Raiders, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Davis has been sidelined since suffering the calf injury at the start of training camp, but he's apparently not worried about missing regular season action. Coach Vic Fangio indicated less optimism last week, but the veteran linebacker has apparently progressed well in his recovery. The 27-year-old is coming off a career-high 114 tackles (80 solo) in 16 games last season.