Davis (calf) expects to play in the regular season opener against the Raiders, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Davis has been sidelined since suffering the calf injury at the start of training camp, but he's apparently not worried about missing regular season action. Coach Vic Fangio indicated less optimism last week, but the veteran linebacker has apparently progressed well in his recovery. The 27-year-old is coming off a career-high 114 tackles (80 solo) in 16 games last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...