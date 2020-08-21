Davis will miss some time due to a calf injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. "I think Todd will miss at least a week, and after that we'll see how it goes," coach Vic Fangio said Friday.

On the plus side, Fangio noted that the linebacker's current calf issue isn't as serious as the one he had last year, which caused Davis to miss more than two months of action. The Broncos open up their 2020 slate on Sept. 14, which offers Davis a decent amount of time to recover before Week 1.