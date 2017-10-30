Davis (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cheifs, and could miss even more time, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Davis was unable to practice at all throughout the week after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 7. Although the team gave him a questionable designation for the contest, the 25-year-old never had much of a chance to play. Zaire Anderson figures to fill in at inside linebacker while Davis is sidelined.