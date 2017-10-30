Broncos' Todd Davis: Out Monday
Davis (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cheifs, and could miss even more time, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Davis was unable to practice at all throughout the week after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 7. Although the team gave him a questionable designation for the contest, the 25-year-old never had much of a chance to play. Zaire Anderson figures to fill in at inside linebacker while Davis is sidelined.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...