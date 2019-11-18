Play

Davis tallied 13 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Vikings.

This was Davis' highest tackle count since the 2016 season, and it's his third double-digit performance of the year. Despite missing the first two games of the season, the 27-year-old linebacker comfortably paces the Broncos with 66 tackles through eight contests, an average of 8.3 per game.

