Davis had 114 tackles, 0.5 sacks, seven passes defended and one interception across 16 games in 2018.

Davis led the Broncos defense in tackles, and managed to return his sole interception for a touchdown. The 26-year-old elevated his play to a new level during his fifth NFL season, coming on as an anchor in Denver's stellar linebacker corps. Davis is signed with the Broncos through 2020, and look to maintain his quality play under new head coach Vic Fangio.