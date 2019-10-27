Broncos' Todd Davis: Probable to return
Davis suffered a knee injury and is probable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Davis was forced to exit the game late in the first quarter, and it's unclear how he picked up the injury. As long as the Sacramento State product is sidelined, Corey Nelson is in line to see an increase in snaps in the game.
