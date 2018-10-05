Davis (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Davis returned to limited participation during Friday's practice after being kept to the sideline earlier in the week, having sustained a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Chiefs. He's logged at least 52 defensive snaps in three consecutive games, but Joseph Jones and Josey Jewell could be in line for additional work at inside linebacker if Davis were to become unavailable.