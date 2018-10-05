Broncos' Todd Davis: Questionable for Week 5
Davis (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.
Davis returned to limited participation during Friday's practice after being kept to the sideline earlier in the week, having sustained a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Chiefs. He's logged at least 52 defensive snaps in three consecutive games, but Joseph Jones and Josey Jewell could be in line for additional work at inside linebacker if Davis were to become unavailable.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...