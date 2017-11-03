Broncos' Todd Davis: Questionable to play
Davis (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday against the Eagles.
Davis is nursing a sprained ankle and was limited in practice throughout the week. If he's held out for a second consecutive game, Zaire Anderson could again be in store for an expanded role.
