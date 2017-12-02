Davis (ankle/shoulder/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Davis has been bothered by the ankle issue since late October, but the shoulder issue and illness seem to be newer concerns. A flu-like bug has been working its way around the Broncos' locker room throughout the week, so it appears Davis can be counted as one of its victims. The Broncos will see if his health takes a turn for the better early Sunday before ruling him in or out for the contest.