Broncos' Todd Davis: Questionable with litany of issues
Davis (ankle/shoulder/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Davis has been bothered by the ankle issue since late October, but the shoulder issue and illness seem to be newer concerns. A flu-like bug has been working its way around the Broncos' locker room throughout the week, so it appears Davis can be counted as one of its victims. The Broncos will see if his health takes a turn for the better early Sunday before ruling him in or out for the contest.
More News
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.