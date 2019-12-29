Play

Davis (lower leg) is back on the field for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Davis suffered the injury in the second quarter, but after extra medical attention, was quickly back on the field without missing much time. He'll assume his normal starting role at inside linebacker now healthy.

