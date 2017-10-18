Broncos' Todd Davis: Records nine tackles in loss
Davis logged nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday night's loss to the Giants.
Davis was active Sunday, recording his second highest tackle total of the season. He did his damage in 45 defensive snaps (83.0 percent), which has been his usual workload in recent weeks.
