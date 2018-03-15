Broncos' Todd Davis: Returning to Denver on three-year deal
Davis will sign a three-year contract extension with the Broncos on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Davis was one of the Broncos' biggest unrestricted free agents to hit the open market and his return is great news for Denver. The five-year veteran has played in all but two games for the team over the past three seasons while serving as a starter at inside linebacker for the past two. He isn't an elite IDP prospect considering he's averaged only 89.5 tackles per game in that role, but he nonetheless remains on the fantasy radar ahead of the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...