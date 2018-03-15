Davis will sign a three-year contract extension with the Broncos on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Davis was one of the Broncos' biggest unrestricted free agents to hit the open market and his return is great news for Denver. The five-year veteran has played in all but two games for the team over the past three seasons while serving as a starter at inside linebacker for the past two. He isn't an elite IDP prospect considering he's averaged only 89.5 tackles per game in that role, but he nonetheless remains on the fantasy radar ahead of the 2018 campaign.