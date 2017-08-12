Play

Davis (shoulder) returned to Broncos' practice Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Davis signed a one-year free-agent tender with the Broncos this offseason. The 25-year-old sat out the team's first preseason game while nursing a shoulder injury. Assuming his health, he is expected to start opposite Brandon Marshall at inside linebacker come Week 1.

