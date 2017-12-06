Davis played 64 of 67 defensive snaps and posted nine tackles (six solo).

With a stat line like that, it's hard to believe Davis battled ankle and shoulder injuries along with an illness ahead of Week 13's matchup. The 25-year-old is averaging 6.3 tackles per game, but Davis is being given more defensive snaps each week so this average should continue to rise.

