Broncos' Todd Davis: Sack in loss
Davis recorded seven tackles (five solo) and a sack across 60 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
Davis has been averaging seven tackles per game this season but finally reached the quarterback for the first time Monday night. He played in 77 percent of the defensive reps, the highest among linebackers on the team.
More News
-
Broncos' Todd Davis: Records two tackles Friday•
-
Broncos' Todd Davis: No go Saturday•
-
Broncos' Todd Davis: Returning to Denver on three-year deal•
-
Broncos' Todd Davis: Ends year with 82 tackles•
-
Broncos' Todd Davis: Practicing without limitations•
-
Broncos' Todd Davis: Sustains possible concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...