Davis (calf) is officially inactive for Monday's road game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Davis was doubtful heading into the game with the calf injury, so this news isn't quite surprising. In his stead, Alexander Johnson and Corey Nelson will be the lead candidates to see more work at inside linebacker. Davis was unable to practice leading up to the game, so his first order of business will be to log practice time before making an appearance in a game.