Broncos' Todd Davis: Sits with shoulder injury
Davis did not participate at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury. Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Davis played 60 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Chiefs -- his highest snap total this season -- but apparently sustained the shoulder injury at some point. Thursday and Friday's practices should reveal more about the 26-year-old's status for Week 5.
