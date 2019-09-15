Davis (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bears, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Davis was able to practice in a limited capacity leading up to this contest, but he's still not ready for game action. He's tough to replace after racking up 114 tackles in 2018, but Alexander Johnson is expected to start at inside linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories