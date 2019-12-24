Broncos' Todd Davis: Snaps streak of 10-plus tackles
Davis recorded six tackles during Sunday's 27-17 victory over Detroit.
After a six-game stretch of averaging 12 tackles, Davis only managed a fraction of that in a seemingly soft matchup against a struggling Lions offense quarterbacked by David Blough. Considering the veteran has reached double-digit stops in over half of his appearances in 2019, there seems to be decent odds of a bounce-back performance in Sunday's season finale against the Raiders.
