Broncos' Todd Davis: Spotted with limp
Davis (knee) limped into the locker room with a sleeve on his left knee and didn't return to Sunday's loss against the Colts, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Davis was hurt on the first couple defensive series in the game, and was originally ruled probable to return. The fact that he was spotted with a sleeve on his knee suggests he's dealing with a decently substantial injury. Josey Jewell came into to finish the game for him and would be the favorite to do so for Week 9 if Davis is forced to miss time.
