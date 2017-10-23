Davis was seen in a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the Chargers. According to head coach Vance Joseph, he has a right ankle sprain, Mike Klis of NBC 9News Denver reports.

Davis made a difference Sunday, albeit in a losing effort, playing on 83-percent of the Broncos defensive snaps. The linebacker will have a long week he will try to use to recover before Denver travels to Kansas City to battle the Chiefs on Monday night.

