Play

The Broncos will pick up Davis' 2020 option, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 2019 season was essentially a contract year for Davis, as the team would save $4.5 million against the salary cap by cutting the inside linebacker. Davis proved his value, though. He racked up a career-high 134 tackles in 2019, and he will be rewarded with another year in Denver. The 27-year-old is in line to start again in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories