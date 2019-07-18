Broncos' Todd Davis: Suffers calf injury
Davis is slated to undergo an MRI on his calf, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
The linebacker limped off the field on the first day of training camp practice Thursday, but initial reports suggest that Davis merely tweaked his calf. His absence from practice should free up first-team reps for Joseph Jones or Keishawn Bierria.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pros and cons of waiting on a QB
Jamey Eisenberg drafted his only quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo -- with his last pick in Round...
-
Dynasty Rankings: QB
Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings...
-
Dynasty Rankings: RB
Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...
-
Dynasty Rankings: TE
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't expect too much from this year's rookie class... yet. But...