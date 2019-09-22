Davis (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Packers.

Davis is set to make his 2019 debut after sitting out the first two contests of the season while completing a recovery from a preseason calf injury. The active linebacker is a welcome addition to a defense that will look to stop a talented Packers attack on the road, as the Broncos hope to secure their first win of the campaign.

