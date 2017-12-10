Davis exited Sunday's win over the Jets to be evaluated for a concussion, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Davis left in the closing stages of the blowout victory and did not return. It remains unclear whether the 25-year-old will enter the league-mandated concussion protocol as the injury has yet to be confirmed.

