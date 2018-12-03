Davis recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's win over Cincinnati.

Davis has recored 10 tackles in four of the Broncos' last six games. He's been one of the best players on Denver's defense lately as the team has won three-straight. Davis currently has 92 tackles on the season, five short of his career high, with four games left to play. He'll aim to maintain his quality play into a Week 14 matchup with the 49ers.

