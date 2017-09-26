Broncos' Todd Davis: Tallies 10 tackles
Davis recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Davis played only 41 of 65 snaps but still managed to tie for the team lead in tackles with Brandon Marshall. The 25-year-old played only 16 of 71 snaps against the Cowboys in Week 2, so it's difficult to gauge his standing for this week's game against the Raiders.
