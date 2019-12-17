Play

Davis accumulated 11 tackles (seven solo) in Denver's 23-3 loss to Kansas City.

Davis once again led the team in tackles and is now up to 114 (67 solo) through 12 games this season. The 27-year-old linebacker was also only sidelined for four of a possible 68 snaps meaning he was on the field for 94 percent of them. He will look to stay active on defense when the Broncos welcome the Lions into town for their Week 16 contest.

More News

