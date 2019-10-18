Broncos' Todd Davis: Tallies eight tackles
Davis had eight tackles (six solo) and one tackle for a loss in Thursday's loss to the Chiefs.
The eight tackles tied for the team lead with Justin Simmons, who Davis also trails for the team high in tackles through Week 7. Davis has played two fewer games due to a calf injury and has 37 tackles (27 solo) in five contests.
