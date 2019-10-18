Play

Davis had eight tackles (six solo) and one tackle for a loss in Thursday's loss to the Chiefs.

The eight tackles tied for the team lead with Justin Simmons, who Davis also trails for the team high in tackles through Week 7. Davis has played two fewer games due to a calf injury and has 37 tackles (27 solo) in five contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories