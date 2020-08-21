Davis left Thursday's practice early and will undergo an MRI on his left calf, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Davis injured his calf July 2019 and proceeded to miss the first two games of the campaign. Despite this setback to the start of the season, he led the Broncos in tackles with 134, which included compiling double digits in seven of the final eight contests. Another calf issue could delay the start of this year, but until he's run through a battery of tests, any potential absence won't be known.