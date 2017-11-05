Davis (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, isn't expected to play in the contest, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Davis is still recovering from a right high-ankle sprain, which kept him sidelined for the Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. An official call on Davis' status should be made Sunday at 11:30 a.m. EDT when the Broncos release their inactives, but if the fifth-year player is sidelined, Zaire Anderson could be on tap for added snaps at inside linebacker.