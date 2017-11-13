Broncos' Todd Davis: Will play Sunday
Davis (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Davis entered the week with his status largely up in the air. Following a good week of practice, however, the linebacker will be ready for Sunday's contest.
