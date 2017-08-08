Play

Davis (shoulder) will not play Thursday in Chicago, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The 25-year-old was handed a "prove-it" deal in April after recording 97 tackles in 16 games last season. Once healthy, he's expected to start with Brandon Marshall as inside linebackers in a powerful defensive unit. Davis is currently day-to-day.

