Davis (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Davis didn't practice last week, so getting back onto the field, albeit in a limited fashion, is a good sign for his chances of playing Sunday versus the Bears. He'll need to continue this progress through Thursday and Friday's practices, though, or else Alexander Johnson will likely be called upon to take over starting duties.

