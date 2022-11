The Broncos activated Compton (back) from the PUP list Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

With Billy Turner placed on injured reserve Tuesday as a result of a knee injury he suffered during Denver's loss to the Titans on Sunday, Compton is now in line to start at right tackle for at least the next four games barring any setbacks or new injuries. The 33-year-old missed each of the Broncos' first nine games this season due to an offseason back procedure.