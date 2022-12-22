site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-tom-compton-not-on-injury-report | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Tom Compton: Not on injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 22, 2022
at
12:18 am ET
•
1 min read
Compton (back) was absent from the Broncos' injury report Wednesday.
Compton left Sunday's 24-15 victory over the Cardinals early due to a back injury. However, Wednesday's injury report indicates he is on track to play in the Broncos' Week 16 matchup with the Rams assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 24 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read