Compton (back) underwent a procedure on his back earlier this year and will begin training camp on the active/PUP list, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

There's no timetable for Compton's return to action at this point. Denver signed the 33-year-old journeyman to provide some depth along their offensive line in 2022, but he could see an expanded role in camp if he gets back onto the practice field before fellow tackle Billy Turner (knee).