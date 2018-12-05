Brock (ribs) did not practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Brock has not practiced in any capacity since sustaining a rib injury Nov. 25, but the Broncos are reportedly optimistic that the 30-year-old will resume practicing Thursday. If Brock is able to suit up against the 49ers on Sunday, he'll receive an increased defensive role with Chris Harris (lower leg) sidelined.

