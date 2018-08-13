Brock (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

Brock has missed more than a week -- including the Broncos' preseason loss to the Vikings on Saturday -- due to a minor hamstring injury. Upon his return to full health, Brock figures to compete with Isaac Yiadom for the No. 3 spot on the team's cornerback depth chart.

