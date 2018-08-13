Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Back at practice
Brock (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
Brock has missed more than a week -- including the Broncos' preseason loss to the Vikings on Saturday -- due to a minor hamstring injury. Upon his return to full health, Brock figures to compete with Isaac Yiadom for the No. 3 spot on the team's cornerback depth chart.
More News
-
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Expected to sit out preseason game•
-
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Looking at week-long absence•
-
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Signs contract with Broncos•
-
Vikings' Tramaine Brock: Minimal defensive role in 2017•
-
Vikings' Tramaine Brock: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.