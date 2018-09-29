Broncos' Tramaine Brock: Doubtful for Monday
Brock (groin) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Brock came into the week with a fair amount of optimism but things seemed digress as the week elapsed. With a doubtful designation, Isaac Yiadom seems worthy of keeping tabs on should his name be called on in the secondary.
